A wake-up call for YSR Congress: Pawan

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan faulted the government for the shortage of sand and said that due to the “lopsided policy” and delay in implementing it about 1 crore people who are directly or indirectly associated with the construction industry have been hit economically.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Pawan said, “The YSR Congress Party that formed the government after getting an overwhelming mandate of 151 seats, should realise that people have come on to the roads protesting the sand policy.”

Terming the long march that was held on Sunday by his party a success, he said that people from all walks of life apart from the construction workers had participated in it.

On whether he was against the policy or the delay in implementation, as the State government have been citing the flood situation as the reason, he said, “We are not against any policy, but we are not favouring its implementation. Floods have become a regular phenomenon, and the government should have visualised it. In other States which have faced a similar problem, there was no disruption in supply.”

‘Focus on governance’

Reacting to the remarks of some YSR Congress leaders, the JSP chief said, “They are all educated people and should know how to behave. Instead of resorting to personal attacks, they should focus on good governance.”

JSP Political Advisory Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar said that the party was designing a sand policy, which would be people friendly, and would made public soon.

Party leader and former Joint Director of the CBI VV Lakskminarayana said the present policy inclines towards more government and less governance, where in the present time it should be the other way round, paving the way for scope of more black marketing of sand.