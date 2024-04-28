ADVERTISEMENT

A vote for YSRCP or NDA allies is a vote for BJP, says Gidugu Rudraraju

April 28, 2024 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the BJP have a secret deal, which is evident from the support the YSRCP extended to the Bills introduced by the Centre in the Lok Sabha, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate for Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat Gidugu Rudraraju. | Photo Credit: File Photo

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A vote for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance or the YSRCP is nothing but giving mandate to the BJP at the Centre, says Gidugu Rudraraju, former APCC president and candidate for the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Rudraraju alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the BJP had a secret deal, which was evident from the support the YSRCP had extend to the 16 Bills introduced by the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

Referring to the Polavaram irrigation project, Mr. Rudraraju said its fate had changed with the reverse tendering policy of the YSRCP government. He said it was the Congress government that had grounded the project.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, instead of implementing prohibition in phases as promised, had given a free hand to his associates to manufacture liquor in the State, he alleged.

Mr. Rudraraju said that APCC president Y.S. Sharmila would campaign in Rajamahendravaram on April 29.

