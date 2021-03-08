A vote for YSRCP means extending support to three capitals: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

08 March 2021 01:06 IST

‘Jagan showing his true colours after assuming power’

TDP national President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that a vote for the YSRCP would mean extending support to the government’s move to establish three capitals.

“People of Vijayawada are prudent. They know the implications of the YSRCP’s game plan. They will have to teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP in the municipal elections,” Mr. Naidu said while participating in a roadshow in the city.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna accompanied Mr. Naidu during the election campaign.

Addressing the people, Mr. Naidu said thousands of farmers had parted with their lands for the construction of a dream capital.

“The move to set up three capitals is an evil design of the YSRCP. The government is stoking regional feelings among people in order to derive electoral and political benefits. Everyone in the State has a duty to strengthen the agitation to save Amaravati,” Mr. Naidu said.

“Post bifurcation, the people of Andhra origin, having nothing to call their own, had to shift. Despite deficit budget, the TDP government had dared to construct the dream capital,” Mr. Naidu said.

‘The one chance trap’

People had fallen into the trap of voting the YSRCP to power in 2019 following an appeal made by its president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to give him “one chance,” Mr. Naidu said, and added, “The Chief Minister is showing his true colours after assuming power.”

“The need of the hour is to counter the chaotic and oppressive regime,” Mr. Naidu said, and urged people to elect TDP candidates to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to put a full stop to the “atrocities of the ruling party leaders in the city.”