In these times a Vizianagaram family makes and distributes food for 150 everyday

With most people remaining indoors due to Corona pandemic-induced lockdown, a few are coming onto the streets extend helping to the needy persons, destitutes and animals starving for the last one week.

For instance, despite difficulties in engaging cooks, they are able to prepare food on their own to feed the hungry. Police personnel who are taking serious action against people who are roaming on the streets without any valid reason are, however, welcoming members of charitable organisations and various associations.

Feeding the hungry and the serving

Vizianagaram District Telaga Samskshema Sangham President Pallanta Venkata Rama Rao and their family members are preparing food for nearly 150 persons everyday. The well-packed food packets, along with water bottles are distributed to destitutes, migrant workers and others stranded in Vizianagaram. “I had anticipated big trouble for many people during the three-week lockout. So, I stocked huge quantity of essential goods. With the support of my family members and neighbours, we are preparing food everyday. The service gives me a lot of happiness. I hope the government also distributes food packets for persons stranded in different parts of the district,” said Mr. Rama Rao speaking to The Hindu.

Moroever, the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and CV Nagajyoti Charitable Trust are jointly supplying food packets to the needy in Srikakulam. IRCS Chairman P.Jaganmohana Rao said fruits and water bottles were being supplied to police personnel, sanitation workers and others who are busy in extending service to the people at this critical time.

Caring for animals too

Not ignoring other members of the animal kingdom, animal welfare organisation Green Mercy’s team members are providing food to street dogs, abondoned cows, oxen and other animals. “Many people used to provide food to those animals in normal days. But they were forced to be in homes. So, we engaged special teams to provide food and water to those animals,” said Chief Executive Officer K.V.Ramanamurthy.

Srikakulam officials who hailed those organisations urged other charitable organisations to come forward to extend maximum help to needy persons.