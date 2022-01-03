Andhra Pradesh

A Vistadome coach to be attached to Araku special

A Vistadome coach will now be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Araku-Visakhapatnam special train also to cater to the huge rush of tourists visiting Araku, with effect from January 5.

One Vistadome coach will be attached to the train no. 08525/26 Visakhapatnam-Araku-Visakhapatnam special train from January 5 to 16, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway(E Co R). The revised coach composition of the train will be one Vistadome coach, eight Second Class coaches and two Second Class-cum-Luggage coaches(all reserved) in its composition.


