A vengeful act, alleges TDP

VIJAYAWADA

12 June 2020 23:54 IST

Ministers have no role in ESI transactions, says Ayyanna

The TDP lambasted the State government on Friday for allegedly targeting the Backward Classes (BCs) in the State.

Denouncing the arrest of party MLA K. Atchannaidu in the ESI scandal case, former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy bore grudge against the BC leader.

“The ESI is a Central government organisation. The State government monitors its functioning. The Ministers have no role in the ESI transactions. As per the G.O. issued in 2012, the ESI Director was alone responsible. In a similar instance in Telangana, the ESI officials were held responsible. Even in the statement issued by the State government, four doctors were held responsible. At this juncture, slapping a case against the former Minister is nothing short of vengeance,” he said.

Telangana example

Former Minister S. Chandramohan Reddy said the arrest ahead of the Assembly session was a conspiracy against a BC leader. “A departmental inquiry was conducted into a similar incident in Telangana. But in Andhra Pradesh, a BC leader has been arrested only to torment the BCs,” he charged.

TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu (who is also nephew of Mr. Atchannaidu), in a tweet, sought to know whether his uncle had committed a crime by playing a responsible role of the Opposition in the Assembly? “Is this the respect given to the BCs?” he asked.

Former Minister Peetala Sujatha said the YSRCP would have to pay a heavy price for terrifying the BCs.

TDP MLC B.T. Naidu, spokesperson P. Anuradha, and former MLA P. Srinivasulu Reddy siad the arrest of Mr. Atchannaidu was an insult to the BCs.