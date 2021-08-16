A unique way of ringing in the 75th Independence Day

The celebrations were held in the backdrop of the twin bridges, on the banks of the Godavari, in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

16 August 2021 00:34 IST

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated in a unique way on a small punt in the backdrop of the twin bridges spanning the Godavari, here in East Godavari district on Sunday.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, accompanied by public representatives and children, hoisted the national flag on the punt at the Pushkar Ghat.

Those on board the punt spent a few minutes carrying the tricolour, attracting spectators. Later, the audience was allowed to take photographs as part of the celebrations.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Pushkar Ghat is an ideal place to celebrate the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The site is unique and has a rich heritage along with the historic Havelock bridge and road-cum-rail bridge,” Mr. Bharat said.

“Our city of Rajamahendravaram had played a laudable role in the freedom struggle. It is also known as the ‘Cultural City’ of Andhra Pradesh. A roadmap is being prepared to give a fillip to the city by improving infrastructure and tourism facilities,” Mr. Bharat said.

Post celebrations, Mr. Bharat led a rally on a horse with the tricolour in his hand, meeting locals on the streets.