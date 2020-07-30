A unique art of devotion

The miniature arts done by Ch Vishnu Vandha from Sullurpeta in Nellore district will be used during the stone laying ceremony of Ayodhya temple.

NELLORE

30 July 2020 23:52 IST

Miniature artist etches ‘Sri Rama’ on 50,116 rice grains

In a painstaking effort, Chaluvadi Malli Vishnu Vandana, a miniature artist from Sullurpeta, has etched ‘Sri Rama’ on 50,116 rice grains for use during foundation laying ceremony for the temple at Ayodhya scheduled to be organised on August 5.

The rice grains were offered during a brief ceremony at Sullurpeta to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionaries here on Thursday.

Those will be handed over to the Ramjanma Bhoomi Nirman Committee in Ayodhya.

Ms. Vishnu Vandana said she started etching the name of the lord on the rice grains in 2017. She dedicated her effort to Lord Rama.

Similar rice grains were also offered in the form of Talambaras at the Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavams organised at many temples at Vontimitta, Sullurupeta and Hyderabad among other places on earlier occasions.