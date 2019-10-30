A tribute to Ghantasala’s legacy

A unique concert based on the vast musical repertoire of the legendary Ghantasala will be organised in the city on Sunday evening.

Titled Ghantasala Gaanavadhanam, the event will pay tribute to the maestro’s legacy and will regale his fans with several of his evergreen film songs, as well as little-known nuggets of trivia about the great man’s life.

The programme, which will be held at Lalita Kameswari Kalyana Mandapam at TPT Colony on Sunday evening, is being organised by Dr. Syed Rahamatullah, a city-based nephrologist. The songs will be sung by T. Kanta Rao and T. Vijaya Lakshmi.

“Ghantasala continues to inspire generations of Telugu listeners with his immortal film songs even after four decades of his passing away. The programme is being held to recollect and relive his magic,” Dr. Rahamatullah, who will be performing the ‘avadhanam’, told The Hindu.

Literary feat

“Avadhanam is actually a literary feat unique to Telugu and Sanskrit literatures, performed by scholars. It is based on the erudition, concentration, and retention skills of the ‘avadhani’. Ghantasala Gaanavadhanam is a variation on the same concept and it is also a cerebral feat,” he added.

Dr. Rahamatullah said he has performed 170 such programmes in the two Telugu States and received plaudits from eminent film personalities, including the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao and others. “Ghantasala was truly a magnificent singer whose songs transport us to another dimension. His magic never fades, never fails. Present-day singers would do well to closely follow his songs in order to grasp the nuances of Telugu diction.”