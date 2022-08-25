A total of 496 persons jailed for drunk driving in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district, in 2022

Police said persons caught driving in an inebriated state will be produced before the court which will award a jail sentence and impose of fine of ₹10,000.

The number of persons booked and jailed for drunk-and-drive violations increased manifold in the city. Nearly 500 persons were jailed for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol in 2022 to date, under NTR district police commissionerate limits.

According to a release by the NTR district police commissionerate, under special drives taken up by the police a total of 754 persons were booked for drunk-and-drive violations so far this year and 677 of them were convicted by the courts. Of them, 496 were jailed and a total of ₹33.74 lakh fine was imposed on the violators.

In 2020, 971 persons were booked and all of them were convicted while only 68 persons were jailed and a fine of ₹20.16 lakh was imposed. Similarly, in 2021, 444 persons were booked and 441 were convicted while 73 were jailed and a fine of ₹9.30 lakh was imposed.

The police also booked 14,619 triple riding and 586 minor driving cases this year and 3,934 motorists were counselled. Police said that drunk-and-drive cases will be taken into notice during passport verification and also licenses would be cancelled for certain violations.