A total of 19 teachers, retired teachers, businessmen and others arrested in Andhra Pradesh’s Gowribidanur

March 22, 2022 15:15 IST

Four cars, two bikes and ₹1,56,750 in cash were confiscated from them

The Gowribidanur Rural Police arrested 19 persons from Andhra Pradesh for illegally playing cards and confiscated four cars, two bikes, ₹1,56,750 in cash and sent them for medical examination, on March 21. The police said they were playing cards at the BNR Comforts Boarding and Lodging, Bar and Restaurant, at Nagaragere village, in Gowribidanur taluk, close to Hindupur town in Anantapur district.

With stringent enforcement by the Special Enforcement Bureau and the Law and Order police personnel in Anantapur, people are looking for such hideouts in the neighbouring Karnataka. The majority of those arrested were either working as teachers, retired teachers or businessmen from Anantapur district.

