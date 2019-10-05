A tiger cub named ‘Jagan’

Minister for Environment and Forests Balineni Srinivasa Reddy named a newly-born white tiger cub as ‘Jagan’, as part of the 65th Wildlife Week celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati on Friday.

The Minister named one of the five cubs born to white tigers Sameer and Rani as ‘Jagan’, apparently after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The other two male cubs were named as Vasu and Siddhant and the female cubs as Vijaya and Durga.

Mr. Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the precious red sanders forest from the mafia.

Vehicles for forest staff

Expressing concern over the presence of a mere 23% of land area under forest cover against the 33% mandated under the National Forest Act, he said the government would distribute 25,000 crore saplings to be planted across the State this year.

Mr. Reddy announced that ₹40 crore had been sanctioned towards procurement of vehicles, considered a major impediment for the forest sleuths. Weapons would also be provided to trained forest rangers. “We have paid the salaries of outsourced staff that remained pending for the last six months”, he said. The Minister planted a neem sapling, considered the State tree, on the zoo premises and also witnessed a photo exhibition organised by the wildlife department.

Principal Chief Conservators of Forests N. Prateep Kumar (Head of Forest Force) spoke on the delicate balance to be maintained to ensure green cover, adding that forest growth depended on tribal population as well as tiger population. PCCF (Wildlife) D. Nalini Mohan, Chief Conservator of Forest S. Saravanan and zoo curator Babitha were present.