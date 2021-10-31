A three-dimensional tribute to Sardar

B. Tech graduate makes ‘Statue of Unity’ with 840 Rubik’s cubes

The picture-perfect image is evidently a result of perseverance, professionalism and above all, patriotism.

Laddagiri Narasimha Sri Charan, an engineering graduate of Kadapa, has paid a befitting tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, observed on Oct 31, by making an image of ‘Statue of Unity’ with 840 Rubik’s cubes.

He was drawn to solving Rubik’s cubes when he was pursuing Electrical and Electronics Engineering five years back, but the passion for making mosaics using hundreds of such cubes started during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“This is the first of its kind tribute ever paid to Sardar Patel, as there is no such image of the ‘Statue of Unity’ using Rubik’s cubes anywhere”, Sri Charan told The Hindu. He developed interest towards recreating a three-dimensional view of the statue using cubes, after it was inaugurated exactly three years back, and wanted it to be a tribute to the man who united the princely states. The portrait was made in a predominantly blue-and-white combination, with the words ‘Iron Man of India’ written on its side.

Sri Charan has already made several such images in the past, such as the elephant-headed god Vinayaka, Adiyogi, former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, actors Sonu Sood and Prabhas, etc,. A picture of the portrait of ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan was shared on the official page (verified account) of Jana Sena Party.

“Actress Charmme shared my video of making film director Puri Jagannadh’s portrait on her Instagram profile”, says Charan gleefully.

The graduate, who is already on a job hunt, intends to launch a startup on this front. “I am planning to develop a business model to make Rubik’s cube portrait of people on their birthdays, logo of organisations etc. I will even train aspiring youth on solving the cube”, he said. In fact, he was part of a team that bagged the coveted Guinness Book of Records certificate for making a mosaic in May 2019 and an India Book of Records certificate for solving the cube on digital platform in January 2021.