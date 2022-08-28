A teenager inspires youngsters with her service activities in U.S.

Shraavya Pydisettiy, a 12th standard student, (third from left) roped in her friends through social media platforms and started Project Querencia, a non-governmental organisation, in the U.S. to serve the people in a systematic way. Photo: Special Arrangement

Normally, teenagers love to spend their free time with friends. But Shraavya Pydisettiy, a 12 th standard student of the United States, spends her leisure time by serving the needy. The 16-year-old girl distributes books to the students of low income group families. Along with her friends, she also provides essential goods to the needy people in different cities of the U.S.

She caught the attention of everyone with her recent service activities in Srikakulam, the native place of her parents.

Ms. Shraavya’s journey of charity started during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Moved by the plight of the poor who had lost their livelihood due to the lockdown, she roped in her friends through social media platforms and started Project Querencia, a non-governmental organisation, in the U.S. to serve the people in a systematic way. The youngsters spend a portion of their pocket money for service activities.

Coppell High School of Texas, where she is studying, has also extended its support for the cause. Parents, Venugopal Pydisetti, a techie, and mother Rasmita Pydisetti, a teacher, also encouraged her to build up the network in other cities of the U.S. As many as 180 students joined her initiative in Prosper, Frisco, Plano of Texas and Edison of New Jersey and Bay Area of California. The members extend aid to school bus drivers, teachers and others.

“Everyone will get inner peace when they extend service to needy people. Individually, we may not be able to take care of everything. But collectively, we can do miracles. And it has been proved with our Project Querencia which could serve nearly 23,000 persons with around 100 charitable activities in the last couple of years. Currently, we have seven chapters and many more would be established in Srikakulam and other parts of India,” says Ms. Shraavya.

Recently, she arranged meals for around 80 persons in Prasanthi Oldage Home here.

Srikakulam Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Ch.G.V. Prasad hailed Ms. Shraavya’s initiative and said that the youngsters would become good citizens in future when they understood social issues during their school and college days.