A teacher’s love for her alma mater

It seems to be much easier for a teacher to write a book to express her love and adoration for her alma mater-cum-place of work rather than in any other form.

In her book, ‘Nenu, Na Kalasala’ (Me and My College), D.M. Premavathi, retired head of Telugu Department in TTD’s Sri Padmavathi Women’s College, brought to the fore the Tirupati of 1952, the TTD’s decision to have an exclusive college to benefit the women hailing from the backward districts of Rayalaseema, and the path-breaking international collaboration initiated by the college with the U.S.-based institutions in those days.

Dr. Premavathi had joined the college as a PUC student, pursued her B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. courses, and joined the same institution as a Telugu lecturer in 1965. She walked out of its portals on retirement in 2000.

Nineteen years after superannuation, she has the same zeal and energy when it comes to participating in her college-related activities.

“Mere buildings do not make institutions, it is the people who breathe life into them,” Dr. Premavathi observed.

TTD Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar, who formally released the book on the college campus here, hailed the academicians like her for their commitment to the development of institutions.

Dr. Premavathi dedicated the book to nonagenarian K. Rajeswari Murthy, who settled in the U.S. after serving the college as its principal for 21 years. Aparna Devi, an alumna of the college and practising advocate in the Madras High Court, received the copy on her behalf.

Thanking the TTD and S.V. University for their unstinted support to the development of the college, Dr. Premavathi presented the second and third copies to Mr. Basant Kumar and SVU Rector G.M. Sundaravalli, who was also a product of the same college.

Principal K. Mahadevamma and students’ council in-charge R. Nigar Sulthana took part. The students council for the current academic year was also inaugurated on the occasion.