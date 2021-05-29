A sweet deal for immunity seekers

CHITTOOR

29 May 2021 21:40 IST

At half the regular price, jackfruit woos people in Chittoor

Jackfruit traders have been making a brisk business in various parts of Chittoor and Nellore districts thanks to the awareness on the health benefits of the fibre-rich fruit at a time when people are looking at various alternatives to boost their immunity levels. The demand is largely fuelled by the low price of the fruit and its abundant supply, mainly from the Panrotti region of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu and Cochin in Kerala.

In view of COVID-19 lockdown/restrictions all over India, the jackfruit farmers in T.N. and Kerala have turned desperate to clear the produce, even at throwaway prices. “This year due to congenial climatic conditions, the jackfruit plantations have yielded bumper crops in both States. However, there are not many takers for the produce. So we hit upon the idea of offering a wholesale deal directly to the public, that too at half the price,” explains Muthuvel (40), a jackfruit merchant from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, who depends on his clientele in Chittoor district.

The jackfruit season is said to be at its peak in the South and will last for the next two months. The pandemic has forced a health regimen on the public, making them aware of the nutritional terminology such as vitamins, minerals, fibre, protein and so on. “The jackfruit is known for its high fibre content. The public are showing interest to buy the fruit during the curfew relaxation hours. We are directly selling at the road points,” a local trader at Tirupati says.

Much to the happiness of buyers, a 10 kg jackfruit is now being sold at ₹180-200 as against its pre-COVID price of ₹500.