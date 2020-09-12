A surprise pick from Andhra Pradesh

Chinta Mohan’s induction into the CWC comes after a long hiatus

The induction of veteran leader Chinta Mohan from Andhra Pradesh into the Congress Working Committee (CWC) as a special invitee on Saturday after a hiatus of 25 years turned into a hot topic in the party circles in Chittoor district.

Dr. Mohan made a successful debut as MP in 1984 after being introduced into politics by Savita Ambedkar, wife of B.R. Ambedkar.

In PV Cabinet

A six-time MP, Dr. Mohan had served as Union Minster for Chemicals and Fertilizers in the P.V. Narasimha Rao Cabinet in the early 1990s, during which period he had also been a member of the CWC.

Considered a confidant of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the veteran leader also had close association with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, veteran communist leader Harikishan Singh Surjeet and BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

Dr. Mohan was said to be instrumental in the enactment of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, during the tenure of Rajiv Gandhi.

In 1992, Dr. Mohan had played a crucial role in restoring the electoral process in Punjab with the consensus of all parties in the face of simmering terrorist activities.

As YC leader

As a Youth Congress leader, Dr. Mohan was said to be instrumental in making scholarship and fee reimbursement for members of the SC / ST / BC communities a reality, apart from opposing the privatisation of public sector undertakings.

Between 2004-2014, Dr. Mohan had played a vital role in getting several National Highways to the State, apart from getting projects such as the international airport in Tirupati, Mannavaram NTPC-BHEL project, a full-fledged and exclusive maternity and children’s hospitals in Tirupati.

Responding to his induction into the CWC, Dr. Mohan said it was a welcome sign, and added that more political reforms were on the anvil in the party. He thanked the leadership for giving him the opportunity.