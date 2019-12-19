Andhra Pradesh

‘A surgical strike to undo damage done to backward regions’

YSRCP leader Jupudi Prabhakar Rao addressing the media in Nellore on Thursday.

YSRCP leader Jupudi Prabhakar Rao addressing the media in Nellore on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Three Capitals will usher in decentralised development: Jupudi

The three Capitals idea mooted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a “surgical strike” to undo the damage caused due to neglect of the most backward regions of the State, according to YSRCP leader Jupudi Prabhakar Rao.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Prabhakar Rao said it was backwardness of a particular region that had led to division of the State. Those opposing the idea would have to tell the people whether they favoured all-round development of the State or not.

The Chief Minister mooted the idea with a view to ushering in decentralised development, which would nip in the bud any demand for further split of the State citing backwardness of the region, he said.

The idea was being widely welcomed by people across the State, including those in the backward Rayalaseema and north coastal districts, he claimed.

It was the “wrong decision” of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that led to heartburn in a section of the people, he alleged.

