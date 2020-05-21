Andhra Pradesh

A stitch in time saves women in villages

A woman showing the mask she made at Peddipeta village of Srikakulam district on Thursday.

A woman showing the mask she made at Peddipeta village of Srikakulam district on Thursday.  

Many are able to earn a decent income by making masks in Srikakulam

At a time when jobs were lost due to closure of industries and other establishments due to the lockdown, many women got an opportunity to generate income by stitching masks in a big way.

Many women tailors are able to earn more than ₹1,500 per day as orders poured in from the government and private agencies. About 30 tailors of Akkulapeta, Uppilivalasa, Peddipeta and other remote places have benefited in the time of adversity. Each tailor gets ₹1,500 for stitching 1,000 masks at ₹1.50 per piece.

Association

The Srikakulam District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and other organisations have been giving them orders regularly and distributing those masks in remote tribal areas. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and ARTS, a non-governmental organisation, provided training in tailoring as part of skill development for rural women which is now helping them generate a decent income. The women tailors have become the members of the Chikkolu Weaver Producers’ Company which is able to get bulk orders.

Training

“The special training in stitching of masks as per the specifications of the government has helped us a lot. We are able to stitch more than 1,000 masks a day. We hope the demand will continue in the near future too with no respite from coronavirus,” says Metta Govindamma of Akkulapaeta.

ARTS director N. Sanyasi Rao and Manya Sahaja Farmers’ Association CEO B. Sankara Rao say they were concentrating on distribution of masks for tribal people also.

“The tribal people also understand the importance of masks to protect themselves from COVID-19. With the suggestion from the government, we are distributing masks in various tribal villages of Palakonda, Sitampet and other areas. We are planning to train tribal women to stitch masks to meet the local demand. It will certainly help them to earn some income,” says Mr. Sanyasi Rao.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:29:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/a-stitch-in-time-saves-women-in-villages/article31644823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY