A stitch in time saves nine

KADAPA

02 August 2020 23:18 IST

Cop donates plasma to save senior’s life

An armed reserve police constable saved the life of a retired Sub Inspector by donating him his plasma for treating COVID-19 in Kadapa district.

Salla Srinivasulu Reddy, who is posted as the driver of Rakshak vehicle in Proddatur, tested positive some time back and recovered from the virus after undergoing the mandatory 14-day treatment. After turning hale and healthy, he volunteered to offer the plasma on coming to know that retired Sub-Inspector M.D. Ramakrishna (64), also hailing from Proddatur, was suffering from the virus, higher risk in view of his age. Having experienced the ordeal, Srinivasulu Reddy decided to turn a saviour and donated his plasma at Sunshine Hospital to save the life of a fellow cop.

Pat from SP

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, who congratulated the constable for his humanitarian gesture, appealed to the recovered patients among the public to contribute their plasma to save the lives of seriously ailing patients. The constable also received accolades from fellow policemen and officers from across the district.