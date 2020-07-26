A step for boosting service delivery in tribal areas

In a move that is aimed at strengthening public service delivery in tribal areas of the State, the government has decided to cancel all informal arrangements of employees posted against sanctioned number of posts, in 24 hours, according to Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Mr. Prakash stated in a press release that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had issued instructions to that effect.
He said it had been brought to the notice of Mr. Jagan that many employees posted against sanctioned posts in tribal areas were working as a lien or as informal attachment in other posts and their salaries had been coming from the ST plan budget.
Hence, keeping the employees attached to offices outside the tribal areas was considered unconstitutional and illegal.
Mr. Prakash said if staff members were taken out of the sanctioned posts for informal attachment as a lien, those posts could not be filled up, showing them as vacant.
The Chief Minister took a serious note of the issue and directed that Special Chief Secretaries Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, heads of departments and District Collectors should review the situation and ensure that the lien/ informal attachments were cancelled immediately.
