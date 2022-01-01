A special day for police personnel in Krishna

SP Siddharth Kaushal saluting a child during his visit to a police constable’s house in Krishna district on Saturday.

MACHILIPATNAM

01 January 2022

Officers visit houses of staff and celebrate New Year

New Year’s Day turned out to be indeed special for the families of home guards and constables in Krishna district as their bosses made a surprise visit to their homes and celebrated the occasion with them.

It was a pleasant surprise for the family members of home guard P.V. Narasimha Rao when Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal walked into their house with a bouquet, sweets, chocolates and cakes and conveyed New Year greetings to them. He enquired about their health and the education of the children and spent some time with them.

“We had seen him only in photographs, but today we met him personally. He walked into our house and celebrated the New Year with us,” said the elated family of Armed Reserve constable N. Rambabu soon after the SP visited their home.

Constable A. Ramachandar Rao’s joy knew no bounds when Mr. Siddharth Kaushal went to his house at Ullipalem village and joined the family in celebrating the New Year. The SP took the children into his lap and asked them about their studies and ambitions in life.

He also interacted with the senior citizens in the families and asked them about their health and medical aid.

“As the head of the department, it is my responsibility to look after the welfare of my police family. Today is a special day for me too,” Mr. Siddharth told The Hindu.

More than 100 police officers, including Gudivada DSP N. Satyanandam, Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu, Nandigama DSP G. Nageswar Reddy, Special Branch DSP K. Dharmendra and Machilipatnam DSP Masum Basha visited the houses of nearly 500 staff in various divisions in the district.

ASP Prasad, Avanigadda DSP Mehaboob Basha, Disha DSP G. Rajiv Kumar and other officers cut cakes along with the families of the staff.

“This is the first time ever that the SP and other higher officials have visited our houses. We thank Mr. Siddharth for the gesture,” said the staff.