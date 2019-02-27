A smart weapon in the hands of concerned citizens

Technology was going to be a big weapon in the hands of voters who were keen about clean politics and wanted to tackle malpractice, said Srikakulam Joint Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu.

Now, those who come across unfair practices like distribution of liquor, money and gifts during electioneering can send photographs and videos of such practices to the government and the Election Commission of India through a smartphone application called cvigil.

App for PWDs

Identity of the sender would be protected and material sent verified to prevent misuse of technology, he said.

Moreover, members of political parties and candidates don’t have to go around government offices to take permissions to organise meetings. They can apply through the Suvidha app.

And the PWD app enables disabled voters to request for a wheelchair at polling booths. “Almost all the people including youngsters are using smartphones. They can use them to find out information relating to booths as well,” said Mr. Babu. According to him, voters this time shouldn’t worry about long queues with the setting up of 300 more polling booths in the district. “We are going to have 2,908 polling stations for 27.2 lakh voters. We are going to provide drinking water, shade, toilets, ramps and hand rails,” he said. “As many as 372 teams, tasked with conducting the elections, will undergo training in the next couple of weeks to understand the functioning of web cameras, electronic voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trails,” he added.