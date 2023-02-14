A section of media carrying false reports on State finances, says govt.

February 14, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

The State government has refuted the reports in a section of media that the State’s finances were in the red and that the debts had risen phenomenally during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Special Secretary (Finance and Economic Affairs) Duvvuri Krishna said that the debts increased by 2.4 times during the TDP rule when there were no calamities or economic slowdowns. Whereas the debts increased by only 1.7 times now and not by 2 times as being alleged. In fact, the present government was repaying the loans and debts raised by the TDP government. It was former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who had deceived the farmers and women in the name of loan waiver. The present government gave ₹1,92,000 crore in a more transparent way through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he said.

The total outstanding liabilities of A.P. were ₹1,13,797 crore at the time of bifurcation. It increased by two times during the TDP rule, he said.

A section of the media had deliberately misreported the report of the Central government that the total outstanding liabilities were ₹4,42,000 crore, he said.

Even during the COVID-19 period, A.P. implemented welfare schemes. It was also wrongly being reported that non-guarantee loans were of ₹87,000 crore. The pending debt of ₹55,000 crore by the TDP government was being ignored conveniently, he said.

Though Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had categorically stated that the pending bills were only ₹21,673 crore, the facts were being misreported as ₹1,85,000 crore. No evidences were shown to their claims and reports, he said, adding, he was quoting the figures released by the Reserve Bank of India.