A salute to his officer daughter

Circle Inspector Yendluru Shyam Sundar felt proud to salute his daughter who is Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Y. Jessy Prasanthi at the AP State Police Duty Meet, being held at Tirupati.
A 2018 batch officer, Ms. Prasanthi, was posted as DSP (South) in Guntur Urban district after completing her probation, while her father Mr. Shyam Sundar is attached to Police Training Centre (PTC), Chandragiri Kalyani Dam.
The DSP was deputed for the AP State Police Duty Meet -- ‘Ignite’ and both father and daughter met on duty on Sunday, at the A.R. Grounds, the venue of the event.
When Shyam Sundar came across his daughter, he saluted the officer, who was busy making arrangements for the event, and the latter too responded and saluted to his father.
“We felt happy on seeing on-duty officers Ms. Jessy and Mr. Shyam Sundar at the venue,” a police officer said.
“This was the first time we met on duty and I saluted her,” said the CI while expressing happiness to see his daughter as his superior officer on duty.
