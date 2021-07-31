A. Sailaja Reddy elected Deputy Mayor

VIJAYAWADA

31 July 2021 01:33 IST

YSRCP corporator A. Sailaja Reddy was elected as Deputy Mayor of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Friday.

Election Proceedings Officer and District Collector J. Nivas conducted the election. She was elected unanimously by 46 corporators who attended the meeting. Ms. Sailaja's name was proposed by 33rd ward corporator V.N.D.S.S. Murthy and was supported by others. Ms. Sailaja is one of the two Deputy Mayors and shares the position with B. Durga who was elected soon after the formation of the new council body. Ms. Sailaja who represents 58th ward in the city won with the highest majority over the rival contestant. She was a corporator during 2014-2019 too.

Advertising

Advertising