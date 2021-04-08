A repoll for 11 voters!

Authorities allow them to vote again following a gaffe in ballot papers

A gaffe in the ballot papers forced the district authorities to conduct a re-poll for the first 11 voters at the Saakuru Gunnepalli polling station in Amalapuram mandal in East Godavari district on Thursday.

After the first 11 voters exercised their franchise in the MPTC and ZPTC elections, the authorities detected that the details of the candidates printed on the ballot papers mismatched.

“Following a mix-up, the first 11 voters have been given ballot papers of some other polling station. Polling has been stopped for a few minutes,” East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy told The Hindu.

“The bundle of 25 ballot papers contained the details of candidates of some other polling station,” said Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik.

“The bundle in question has been seized. The first 11 persons who already cast their vote have been allowed to exercise their franchise again on the correct ballot papers,” Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said, and added that polling resumed within a few minutes of detecting the faux pas.