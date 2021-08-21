Andhra Pradesh

A religious feat turns fatal for Gampamallayya Swamy Temple priest

A view of the rock cliff of the Gampamallayya Swamy Temple.  

The purohit of Gampamallayya Swamy Temple in Anandaraopeta village of Singanamala Mandal of the district, known for his daredevilry, died on Saturday morning when slipped from top of the temple.

The temple priest Appa Pappayya, 49, climbs near-vertical rock cliff on oil-soaked edges several times every year as part of a ritual to appease Lord Gampamallayya and perform the puja in the temple on top of the hillock.

He is survived by two sons and ironically his grandfather too died in a similar fashion, while performing the ritual, said Singanamala Sub-Inspector of Police N. Vamsikrishna.

On Saturday, however, he was performing the ritual on top of the hillock and trying to climb down the slope, when he slipped into the valley and had a fall of close to 100ft resulting in instantaneous death.

He hit several rock edges while tumbling down and this was recorded in a video.


