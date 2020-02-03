A refrigerator full of food in Anantapur, free for the poor

The poor in the city can now just open the door of a refrigerator and lay hands on a sumptuous food for free. A large refrigerator has been kept in a public place close to bus station and Chandra Hospital in which people, having excess food in their houses or at functions can bring and store it for the poor to have it.
YSR Congress Party leaders Kogatam Vijayabhaskar Reddy and Sri Devi hit upon the idea and put it into practice.
They appealed to the people not to waste food in their houses and take some extra effort to bring it to the place and store it in the refrigerator for those who cannot afford.
Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, formally inaugurating the facility, appealed to the people to follow the same in other parts of the city so that none remains hungry.
