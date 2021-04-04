A record feat by Guntakal rail division

ANANTAPUR

It handles highest interchange of freight trains per day

Guntakal Division of South Central Railway handled a record-breaking interchange of freight trains per day in February, achieving an average of 207 trains a day.

On April 2, the division achieved a record-breaking interchange of 245 freight trains, which is the highest ever by any division of the SCR.

Even with such a high rate of interchange, the speed of the freight trains was maintained at 50 kmph, which is also a record in itself, said Divisional Railway Manager Alok Tiwari, in a press release here on Saturday.

Operationally, Guntakal Division has 11 interchange points it shares with the Southern Railways, South Western Railways, Central Railways and with other divisions of the SCR.

Geographically, the division is critically located in the Indian Railways as it ensures seamless supply of empty rakes to the neighbouring loading divisions and zones.

The division is also the country’s most important cement cluster, as cement and clinker from the division are loaded to destinations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, etc.

“This was possible with the help and coordination of all departments involved in the movement of freight trains such as traffic, traction, mechanical and engineering,” Mr. Tiwari said.