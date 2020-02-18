A rare discovery of 18 feet tall Siva Linga atop a temple in Kadapa district

The discovery of an 18 feet tall Siva Linga at Bhiraveswara Swamy Temple atop the Mopuru hillock adjacent to Nallacherupalli village in Vemula mandal of YSR Kadapa district by a freelance archeologist has raised interest among experts and amateurs alike. The Siva Linga is believed to have been naturally formed (called Svayambhu) - than human installed - during the Neolithic Age dating about 3,000-2,800 BC.

Found on the banks of Mogameru rivulet, the Siva Linga has thrown further light on ancient civilizations. The discovery of stone implements like stone axes, megalithic burials and other important tools used by the Megalithic Civilization recently by the Archeology Department has created further interest.

Erectus statues

“The Siva Linga’s dicovery has thrown light on the ancient religious practices of Neolithic civilizations, during which, people used to worship idols of Gods and Goddesses in standing posture. Early megalithic burial sites are also found on the river bank, throwing light about the existence of an ancient civilization,” said freelance archeologist Kadiyala Venkateswara Rao.

Mr. Kadiyala, who has retired as deputy director in Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), has discovered menhirs at Karempudi village in Guntur district , a discovery which revealed religious practices of the Megalithic Civilization.

A natural formation

What is unique about this discovery is the story about the origin of the Siva Linga. Locals believe that the idol was not man made, but a natural formation. They also believe that the Siva Linga has supernatural powers.

“The Bhiraveswara Swamy Temple is a popular abode of Lord Siva and such temples need to be preserved. The site is also archeologically significant as there are traces of Neolithic Civilization and I urge the Archeological Survey of India to do further excavations and declare the area as a protected area,” said Mr. Kadiyala.