A quiet birthday for Pawan

Chiranjeevi, Telangana Governor, Naidu among those who wished him on Twitter

JSP president Pawan Kalyan spent his birthday at home in Hyderabad on Wednesday devoid of any celebration even as greetings poured in on the Twitter from a host of VVIPs, who included his brother Chiranjeevi, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Party cadres, however, kept themselves busy in service activities.

A party spokesman said that Mr. Kalyan had given up the habit of celebrating birthday a long time ago, and he did the same again. No one called on him at his residence and he did not venture out either, he added.

Meanwhile, his Twitter account was flooded with birthday wishes.

Ms. Soundararajan said she was praying for a happy, healthy and successful years for Mr. Kalyan.

In his message, Mr. Chiranjeevi said the JSP chief’s heart beats for the masses and though they were two individuals, their goals were the same.

Mr. Naidu said that he was praying God to bless Mr. Kalyan with a long and happy life.

State BJP president Somu Veerraju wished Mr. Kalyan a long life, and hoped that the BJP-JSP alliance grows into a strong alternative to corrupt, family-run parties.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wished Mr. Kalyan a healthy and happy life in the service of people.

BJP leaders Sunil Deodhar, Daggubati Purandeswari, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and K. Laxman, and actor Mohanlal were among those who wished Mr. Kalyan a happy birthday.