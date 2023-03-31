HamberMenu
A providential escape for me too, says suspended YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy seeks Centre’s intervention in BJP leader Satya Kumar’s attack case

March 31, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali
Suspended YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Suspended YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

Suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has condemned the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Y. Satya Kumar’s convoy, alleging involvement of the ruling party in the incident.

‘’It is time the Central government intervened and took action against the YSRCP government. The ruling party activists took the law into their own hands. They smashed the window panes of the car of the BJP leader,” Mr. Sridhar Reddy, who attended a meeting organised to mark the 1,200-day-long farmers’ agitation in Amaravati, said after returning Nellore.

‘‘It was a providential escape for me too. I escaped an attack by a violent mob. My car driver took another route to Nellore after seeing the mob. Democracy is under threat under the YSRCP rule,” said the suspended MLA.

He alleged that the BJP activists were dragged out of their vehicles and beaten up by supporters of the YSRCP MP from Bapatla N. Suresh, who launched a parallel agitation in support of the three-capital proposal mooted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

