A programme to Engage and Enrich students’ knowledge

Books given away to two colleges in City

The Hindu FIC in association with KL University gave books for the libraries of Montessori Mahila Kalasala and Sarada Junior College, Moghalrajupuram, on Monday as part of the “Engage and Enrich” programme to strengthen the libraries of colleges in the region, through which the students can be engaged in reading books to enrich their knowledge.

A set of 54 publications are being allocated to 20 college libraries. Most of the books talk about our rich culture, heritage, self-realisation and self-boosting. Titles such as Scientific Facts, Management and education are helpful to the student community for preparing for competitive exams, quiz etc.

Montessori Mahila Kalasala Degree College Principal K. Jasmine thanked The Hindu and KLU for the initiative, which would help the students in upgrading their knowledge. Montessori Mahila Kalasala Junior College principal G. Sujatha said the programme would help the students to improve their reading skills.

Sarada Junior College General Manager G.V. Rao aid the activity would help students to embrace the habit of reading books which they had literally forgotten in these days of online classes.

J. Srinivasa Rao, Director of Admissions, KL Deemed University, said KLU had been in forefront in taking up activities beneficial for students. The programme “Engage and Enrich” was much required in these times as reading habit of the students was dwindling.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that in addition to UGC Category-1 status, KL Deemed University, which was an educational institution with NAAC A ++ grading, would launch a new four-year course in B.Sc. Agriculture course from this year. He said students were eager to move towards the field of agriculture and the course would be very useful for them. He said the university had set up an expert faculty for the agriculture course, who were designing the course syllabus with the aim of key research in the field of Agriculture.

He added that courses in Commerce, Business Administration and Computers were also available with many specialisations and students could choose any course according to their ideas and abilities.