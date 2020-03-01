A power-packed walk to break the silence

TIRUPATI

Women participate in a walk to reclaim their rights

Women students and faculty members of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) took out a ‘Power Walk’ on the arterial roads of Tirupati on Sunday to reclaim their rights.

Giving shape to an idea mooted by Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission, the walk titled ‘Our space – Our right’ was meant to show that women have the right to walk into any place and at any time without an iota of fear.

Vice-Chancellor D. Jamuna formally launched the walk by flagging it off at the campus, which culminated at Jyotirao Phule Circle in Balaji Colony. She called upon men and women to join hands in wiping out gender inequalities and help in creating a future where women could achieve their goals and ambitions without having to face the stumbling blocks set by the patriarchal society. Prof. Jamuna also recalled the varsity’s motto of ensuring equal life opportunities for women through education and empowerment.

The event was conducted by the varsity’s departments of Women’s Studies, Students Affairs and Physical Education, in association with social organisations like Integrated Human Rights And Anti-Corruption Organisation (IHRAACO), Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) and People’s Action for Social Service (PASS).

Students of the SPW Degree College and police personnel from the Disha Police Station also took part in the rally.