A policeman from Andhra Pradesh going the extra mile to give back to society

Head constable K. Krishnamurthy handing over saris and utensils to a woman in Parvatipuram.

July 05, 2022 04:05 IST

The head constable spends a portion of his salary every month on helping the needy

A head constable in Parvatipuram is setting an example for others to follow through his philanthropic activities, despite earning a meagre salary.

Head constable K. Krishnamurthy, attached to the Parvatipuram police station, spends ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 a month on charitable activities such as buying essentials for orphan children and medicines for the chronically ill.

Driven by what he says is a desire to see smiles on the faces of the suffering, Mr. Krishnamurthy adopts a ‘need-based approach’ to his service activities.

Recently, he distributed dress materials, blankets, and utensils to the needy in Municipal Nehru Market area and Vivekananda Colony of Parvatipuram. He handed ₹5,000 to Korada Tejeswara Rao who was hospitalised with a chronic disease.

Mr. Krishnamurthy provides transport charges to poor tribal people who come to government offices, police stations and courts from their villages.

Mr. Krishnamurthy said he has been engaged in charitable activities for the last 26 years. He won the hearts of many people in places like Denkada, Balijipeta and Saluru where he had previously worked.

Although he hails from a middle-class family, Mr. Krishnamurthy allocates 10% of his income to spend on the needy — something he learnt from his grandparents and parents who also used to take up service activities in Kottugumuda village of Parvatipuram district. “Service and sacrifice are two important slogans of the police department. I am following them in letter and spirit,” he said.

Mr. Krishnamurthy has received nearly 30 awards from the police department and other organisations. Mother Teresa Social Welfare Organisation recently presented him the ‘Animutyam’ award in Visakhapatnam. Then Visakhapatnam Range DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao and Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari felicitated him for bringing laurels to the department with his service activities.

Rotary Club Vizianagaram Central presented him the Best Head Constable Award in 2021. “Smiles on the faces of people in distress brings me more happiness than awards. I will continue my service activities even after my retirement as I am getting full support from my family members,” said Mr. Krishnamurthy.