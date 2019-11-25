Whispers continue over possible reasons for transfer of bureaucrats

The possible reasons for the transfer of some senior bureaucrats in the recent times, particularly that of L.V. Subrahmanyam, continue to be whispered about in the echelons of power.

It grew to a point where a petition was filed in the court seeking a fixed tenure for the public servants working in the government institutions.

As it is common knowledge, the petition has been dismissed.

This, according to a person involved in the matter, was because of the presumption that the petition was with reference to the transfer of Mr. Subrahmanyam, and somebody was speaking on his behalf.

In fact, it has nothing to do with the former Chief Secretary’s transfer, rather the prayer is for public servants to have security of tenure so that they have continuity and predictability in career advancement and acquisition of necessary skills and experience.

It was stated that the promotion of good governance required the normal tenure of all public servants to be not shorter than two years, including that of the Chief Secretary.

The PIL petition has been struck off by the court now.

The issue may be, therefore, relegated to the background for a while, but it is bound to come back as that little frictional element between the legislature and the bureaucracy will never die down.

Row over Pawan’s tweets

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan seems to have an issue when it comes to addressing Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan drew a flak from Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s followers for referring him as “YCP leader Jagan Reddy,” “Jagan Reddy,” or “Sri Jagan Reddy” in all his tweets. Not once did Mr. Pawan Kalyan call Mr. Reddy the Chief Minister.

The YSRCP activists were quick enough to refer to the JSP chief’s tweets on K. Chandrasekhar Rao and N. Chandrababu Naidu, wherein he referred them as Chief Minister.

The YSRCP activists say that Mr. Pawan is unable to call Mr. Reddy the Chief Minister because of his ego.

The JSP activists counter it aying that Mr. Jagan has never respected Mr. Pawan.