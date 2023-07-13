ADVERTISEMENT

A. P. Home Minister dares Pawan Kalyan to submit evidence for ‘women trafficking’ remarks

July 13, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 03:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ms. Vanitha, who participated in a programme in Vijayawada on July 12 (Wednesday), said it was unfortunate that Mr. Pawan Kalyan accused the volunteers, who were helping the aged and the poor in villages, of such crimes

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Jana Sena Party President K. Pawan Kalyan addressing the gathering at a public meeting as part of Varahi yatra at Tadepalligudem in Eluru district on Wednesday. FOR KAKINADA. BY ARRANGEMENT | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has dared Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to submit the evidence in support of his allegations against the village and ward volunteers pertaining to ‘women trafficking and missing cases’ in the State.

Ms. Vanitha, who participated in a programme in Vijayawada on July 12 (Wednesday), said it was unfortunate that Mr. Pawan Kalyan accused the volunteers, who were helping the aged and the poor in villages, of such crimes.

Also Read | Volunteers lodge police complaint against Pawan Kalyan over ‘women trafficking’ remarks

“The JSP president made vague comments against the volunteers who are serving the poor and needy. The volunteers had rendered their services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Home Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The JSP president made derogatory remarks against the volunteers, quoting Central agencies. He must submit the evidence for it,” Ms. Vanitha said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US