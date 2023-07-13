A. P. Home Minister dares Pawan Kalyan to submit evidence for ‘women trafficking’ remarks

July 13, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has dared Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to submit the evidence in support of his allegations against the village and ward volunteers pertaining to ‘women trafficking and missing cases’ in the State.

Ms. Vanitha, who participated in a programme in Vijayawada on July 12 (Wednesday), said it was unfortunate that Mr. Pawan Kalyan accused the volunteers, who were helping the aged and the poor in villages, of such crimes.

“The JSP president made vague comments against the volunteers who are serving the poor and needy. The volunteers had rendered their services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Home Minister.

“The JSP president made derogatory remarks against the volunteers, quoting Central agencies. He must submit the evidence for it,” Ms. Vanitha said.