A. P. government urged to appoint Vice-Chancellors to 17 State Universities

A delegation of teachers’ representatives met officials and apprised them of the challenges being faced by the education sector

Published - October 22, 2024 03:28 pm IST - Vijayawada

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh unit of Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Saikshik Maha Sangh (ABRSM) and A.P. Degree College Teachers Association have urged officials of the department of Higher Education to look into the grievances of the teaching faculty in Intermediate, Degree colleges and Universities in the State and initiate immediate and effective measures to solve them.

ABRSM State president Y. V. Ramireddy, general secretary G. Ranganath and president of Degree College Teachers Association DSVS Balasubrahmanyam made representations to the incharge Chairman of A.P. State Council of Higher Education Ramamohan Rao, Commissioner of Intermediate Education Kritika Shukla, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Kona Sashidhar and Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pola Bhaskar, urging them to look into the challenges faced by them.

They appealed for immediate appointment of Vice-Chancellors to the 17 State Universities, announcement of the names of Best Teachers for the academic year 2024 and their felicitation by the State government, filling up of the 5,000 vacant teaching posts in universities across the State, fix the minimum salary of the contract faculty in government Degree colleges and Universities at ₹50,000, as per GO 110 and upgradation of the positions of Government Degree College teachers to Assistant Professors and Associate Professors.

Later, speaking to the media, the members said the officials had responded favourably to their plea and had assured to address the issues at the earliest.

