A. P. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu invited to Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Published - September 22, 2024 03:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu having a discussion with (left to right) TTD chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu, Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao and Joint EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary on the purification to be done at Tirumala temple, at his residence near Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) J. Syamala Rao, Joint EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary and the temple’s Chief Priest Venugopala Deekshitulu met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at his residence near here and invited him for the annual Brahmotsavams beginning on October 4. 

On the occasion, priests and Vedic scholars offered blessings to the Chief Minister and gave him Theertham and Prasadam.

Mr. Syamala Rao submitted a preliminary report on the suspected adulteration of Tirumala Prasadam to Mr. Naidu and they had a discussion on the temple purification rituals planned to be conducted in the coming days.

