A nightmare for tribals

It is no less than a nightmare for the tribal people living in the Agency areas of West Godavari district whenever the Godavari is in spate. For these people living in 416 habitations, shifting to hill areas for safety during floods has become a routine for want of better, permanent camps.

About 70% of the 1.05 lakh population is affected by floods annually and almost all the habitations have hillocks nearby where they take shelter during floods.

People become alert every time the Godavari flood level reaches 43 feet (first warning level) at Bhadrachalam. Floodwater enters many villages if the flood level touches 48 feet (second warning level) and more than 50% of the hamlets get marooned when the Godavari reaches the third warning level, i.e. 53 feet. If it reaches 60 feet, almost all habitations will be under water for many days.

"This year, the Godavari showed its fury thrice," says Vetla Ramu of Gommugudem village.

"The worst sufferers are the people staying in Gaddapalli, Kothuru, Paidipaka, Madapuram, Sivagiri, Tekuru, Tella Dibbala, Cheeduru, Sirivaka, Repakagommu, Lachigudem and other habitations where road connectivity gets cut off," says Bakkamma from Polavaram.

Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana says setting up of permanent base camps for State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will help in taking up relief and rescue operations quickly during heavy rains and floods. "There is a proposal for constructing cyclone shelters in some habitations," he adds.