A ‘nigha’ on flow of money, liquor

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched ‘Nigha’ app meant for curbing the use of money and alcohol in the upcoming local body elections, at his camp office here on Saturday.

Developed by the Panchayat Raj Department (PRD), the app can be downloaded by anyone and complaints of distribution of money and alcohol and any other activity along with photos and videos may be registered on it.

The complaints will be automatically routed to the central control room and the information shared with the officials concerned.

The officials will then be able to take action against those violating the election code of conduct by offering money, liquor and other forms of allurement.

Nigha app is in addition to the measures taken up by the State Election Commission and the Police Department to deal with the election-related offences.

Special secretary to Chief Minister P.V. Ramesh, PRD Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Commissioner M. Girija Shankar were among those present on the occasion.