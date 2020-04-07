A new weapon in thehands of field workers

The government has developed an app called COVID-19 to identify, isolate and effectively treat people infected by the virus, said Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, Katamneni Bhaskar.

Addressing a videoconference on Tuesday, Mr. Bhaskar said the smartphones of the village and ward volunteers had been equipped with the app and from here, a detailed information of cases related to corona would be sent to the medical officials, Asha workers and ANMs.

He said village and municipal-level volunteers and ASHA workers would collect information of people showing symptoms of the virus affliction or those likely to be affected by it at the field level.

Earlier, Joint Collector-2 Mohan Kumar informed Mr. Bhaskar that the app would not only help strengthen the medical testing process but also update COVID-19 related updates and that the testing process would commence immediately.

Coordinated effort

Mr. Bhaskar said the volunteers in the field should identify symptoms of ailments in people above 60 years of age and put them in different categories. This information would then go to the ANMs who would visit the homes of people identified in the list and ascertain the ailments and if the need arose, should send persons with symptoms to quarantine centres.

Based on the information given, the medical officers should make sure that the persons listed were shifted to the nearest area hospital for treatment.