A moment of personal satisfaction, says Naidu

“The rollout of Seltos from Kia Motors’ manufacturing unit in Anantapur district gave me personal satisfaction, having made the efforts to bring the South Korean company to invest in the State,” former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu tweeted on Thursday.

TDP leader N. Lokesh also took to the Twitter and said, “Mr. Naidu’s role in the establishment of KIA facility could not be described in words, and that the entry of the first ‘Made-in-Andhra car’ into the market was a dream come true for the people.”

He congratulated the management and staff for achieving what was a part of Mr. Naidu’s vision for development of the State.

“Even as the KIA project is the result of the sweat and toil of Mr. Naidu, somebody else cut the ribbon,” he said.