A mission to make Bapatla roads safe

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal inspecting the national highways as part of No Accidents Day, at Karlapalem in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Superintendent of Police, Bapatla, Vakul Jindal inspected the black spots/accident prone areas on National Highway 216 under Bapatla Rural, Karlapalem, Chandolu, Cherukupalli and Bhattiprolu police station limits as part of No Accident Day” patrol.

During the inspection on Saturday, he told the police personnel about the measures to be taken at those places.

“The national highway is stretching from Karlapalem village. There is a high possibility of road accidents because the vehicles travelling on the highway are at high speed, and speed breakers should be installed on every sub-road that meets the highway. Only then can we reduce the road accidents, and people should also cooperate in this,” said Mr. Jindal.

Stating that the 74 spots where road accidents occurred frequently had been identified as black spots/accident prone areas, Mr. Jindal said that to prevent road accidents, no Accidents Day would be organised.

“Sand-filled drums, zebra crossing lines, speed breakers and warning boards have been installed in zig zag pattern, and drums, cones, zebra crossing lines and signboards are being installed in the areas already identified as black spots,” he said.

Bapatla SDPO A. Srinivasa Rao, DCRB Inspector M. Murali Krishna and SHOs of the respective stations were present.