A memorable reunion after 37 years for Vizianagaram civic school students

They vow to extend support to the school

Teachers speaking after they were felicitated at the alumni meet of the Municipal High School in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

They vow to extend support to the school

Sunday was a memorable day for many students of the 1984-85 10th class batch of the Municipal High School, Cantonment here, thanks to a reunion of childhood friends after a gap of 37 years.

A majority of them could not see one another as they settled down in different places after their education. However, social media platforms helped them to reconnect.

Many of them reached top positions in diverse fields. Some of them have become general managers in multinational companies while a few have joined government service as officers. Others proved their talent in business, finance, real estate and other fields.

The students felicitated their teachers S. Harigopal, K. Ramulappadu, J. Apparao, M.L. Lalita Parameswari and others, who blessed them and enquired about their jobs and families.

The students vowed to extend their support to the school and the meritorious students there.