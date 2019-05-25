A marriage not made in heaven

Though the TDP moved mountains to unite the two rival KE and Kotla families, the efforts came to naught.

The people of Kurnool preferred YSRCP’s Sanjeev Kumar to three-time MP and former Union Minister Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy as their representative in the Lok Sabha.

Severe blow

In the process, the KE family lost its bastions, the Dhone and Pattikonda Assembly constituencies.

The rival families were united by TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu in early March 2019 in the hope of making inroads into the district. Though the union was propagated as an ingenious idea to consolidate the BC and Reddy vote banks, the idea seemed to have backfired.

Sources in the TDP said, the union was not welcomed by the supporters of both the families.

The supporter base of the KE family is mostly made up of the Ediga and Boya communities. Both the BC communities have historically been anti-Congress. Later, they have aligned their political ideologies with the TDP.

The BC communities, evidently, saw the coalition as a Reddy invasion into the BC constituencies – especially Dhone and Pattikonda.

This anti-Reddy sentiment was the downfall of the TDP in Dhone and Pattikonda, both constituencies previously held by the patriarch of the KE family and Deputy Chief Minister, K.E. Krishnamurthy.

Sympathy factor

Pattikonda has another important complexity to it.

The YSRCP candidate who won the elections, Kangati Sreedevi, is the widow of Laksminarayana Reddy, who was brutally hacked to death in 2017.

Immediately after the incident, YSRCP supremo Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced Ms. Sreedevi to be the MLA candidate from Pattikonda the same year.

The sympathy factor was also a major reason why Mr. Krishnamurthy’s son Shyam Kumar lost. Moreover, the YSRCP alleged that Mr. Kumar was directly involved in the murder, which strengthened the campaign of Ms. Sreedevi. The alliance of the Kotla and KE families was also supposed to seal the victory of Mr. Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, as he would finally have the support of the BC communities.

However, due to the BC communities’ dissatisfaction and the anti-Reddy sentiment, the voters chose the YSRCP en masse.