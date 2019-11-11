A marathon effort for good health

The streets of the city sported a rather lively look as hundreds of residents of the city, from youngsters to senior citizens, participated in the fourth annual Vijayawada Marathon conducted by the Vijayawada Runners on Sunday.

The run, with the theme ‘Health for All,’ began in the early hours of the day and was flagged off by Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz. The Collector said he was very happy because people, especially youngsters, came in huge numbers to participate in the run and extend their support to the theme.

“To lead a healthy life, one must indulge in exercises like running and jogging, thereby leading a disciplined life as well. I am happy that the Vijayawada Runners is conducting this run to convey this message to the people of the city,” said the Collector.

The run was organized in three categories – 5K, 10K and 21K (half-marathon) – and the winners of each category were given separate medals. Jasti Manu, a doctor, clocked a timing of three hours and three minutes (3:03) to bag the gold medal in the female veteran half-marathon category.

In the men’s catagory, Jagan Reddy, who is also a doctor, clocked his personal best of one hour and twenty-six minutes (1:26) to win the gold medal in the half-marathon. Ravi Kumar bagged the gold medal, in men’s category, for completing the 10k run in 47 minutes while V. Bidya Rajpal covered the same distance in 1:17 to take home the gold medal in the women’s category.