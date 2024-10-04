GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A large number of devotees visiting Sri Pydimamba temple in Vizianagaram ahead of Sirimanotsavam on October 15

Published - October 04, 2024 08:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Pyditalli ammavari temple in Vizianagaram

Sri Pyditalli ammavari temple in Vizianagaram | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A large of number of devotees have been visiting Sri Pydimamba temple every day, ahead of annual Sirimanotsavam to be celebrated on October 15th this year. The month-long jatara of the presiding deity began on September 30 and it will continue till October 30th, according to the temple authorities. Over 10,000 devotees are offering prayers every day. The devotees who cannot come on the day of Sirimanotsavam offer prayers in the temple during these days.

Devotees carrying traditional ghatams to Sri Pydimamba temple in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Devotees carrying traditional ghatams to Sri Pydimamba temple in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The temple management has also requested devotees to have darshan of the deity instead of waiting for Sirimanotsavam day when a huge rush is expected. Tholella Utsavam will be held on October 14th and Teppotsavam is scheduled for October 22. The Vuyyala Kambala utsavam will take place on October 20 and Chandi Homam will be performed on the next day.

Vizianagaram District Collector B.R. Ambedkar and other officials have been monitoring the arrangements for Sirimanotsavam in which over two lakh devotees are expected to participate. The district administration is anticipating more rush on the days of Vizianagaram utsav which will be held on October 13 and 14, coinciding with Ammavari annual festival.

